Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame To Keep Michael Jackson’s Exhibits After ‘Leaving Neverland’

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio, is not making changes to its Michael Jackson exhibits after fallout from the 2019 documentary “Leaving Neverland.”

Jackson was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Jackson 5 and as a solo artist, according to a report published Monday by Page Six.

The museum said they are separating the artist from the art and that Jackson was inducted based on of his impact to the Rock and Roll music industry. (RELATED: Wade Robson Says Whether Or Not People Keep Listening To Michael Jackson’s Music ‘Isn’t Really A Concern)

“Michael Jackson was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the Jackson 5 in 1997 and as a solo artist in 2001,” the museum said in a statement to Page Six.

“As with all our inductees, Jackson was recognized for musical excellence and talent, as well as having a significant impact on rock and roll, and was elected by a diverse voting body of historians, fellow musicians, and music industry professionals,” the statement continued. “Original artifacts and memorabilia from many artists’ lives and performances are on display in our exhibits. There are no plans for this to change.”

The decision comes after two men came forward with new allegations of sexual abuse against Jackson, which are spotlighted in the HBO documentary “Leaving Neverland.”