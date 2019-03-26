After Mueller, White House Pushes Investigations Of DOJ, FBI

After special counsel Robert Mueller cleared President Donald Trump on allegations of collusion with the Russian government, the White House is supporting congressional efforts to investigate the conduct of the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the FBI during the 2016 presidential campaign.

“So we know that no one in the Trump campaign was colluding with Russia, was talking to Russia, but do we know that the FBI, that a couple of bad actors at the FBI and the Department of Justice and the Obama administration, could we say the same about that? Wouldn’t it be something if that’s really where the collusion, the coordination and perhaps the conspiracy was happening,” White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said Tuesday morning on Fox News.

Trump also told reporters Tuesday at the U.S. Capitol that he believed that malfeasance in the investigation of his campaign went “very high up,” and insinuated that it went to the highest levels of the West Wing under former President Barack Obama.

Conway continued, “Let’s see what led to the FISA warrant application being approved, let’s get to the bottom of that phony dossier that got this party started, the DNC and Hillary Clinton funding it. Because I’ll tell you those people at the DOJ and the FBI at the time they have besmirched the good reputations and integrity of the 25 to 35,000 men and women who work in that Department.”

Trump and Conway’s remarks come just two days after Mueller concluded that there was no collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government, according to Attorney General Bill Barr, who also told lawmakers that he could not prosecutorially conclude that Trump obstructed justice.

Republicans on Capitol Hill absorbed the Mueller report by demanding further investigation into the involvement of the Steele dossier in opening an investigation into the Trump campaign. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham told reporters Monday that he would support a second special counsel to investigate the FBI’s conduct during the 2016 campaign. (RELATED: Lindsey Graham Has An Ominous Message For James Comey)