NFL Releases Incredible 2018 Season Recap Video

The NFL recently released an outstanding recap video of the past season.

Everybody knows that I’m addicted to football. It’s a drug that I need injected into my veins on a daily basis. I simply can’t get enough.

That’s probably why this 2018 recap video is so damn cool. It takes fans throughout the entire year, reminding us of all the highest and most heartbreaking moments. Give it a watch below.

The 2018 NFL season in SIX minutes (via @NFLFilms) pic.twitter.com/rKUj0OX6fc — NFL (@NFL) March 26, 2019

I can’t wait for the 2019 season to show up, and that video above just made me that much more excited.

What an incredible season we had this past year, and it all ended with the Patriots winning the Super Bowl. Sure, my Lions had a horrific season and looked terrible. There’s no denying that, but the season was still a rush of adrenaline from start to finish. (RELATED: Tight End Jesse James Signs With The Detroit Lions For $25 Million)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl) on Feb 7, 2019 at 5:18pm PST

The 2019 season will hopefully only turn out to be even better. Maybe this time around the Lions won’t completely disappoint on every single front.

It’ll also be fascinating to see how the Patriots do. Will Tom Brady win one more ring? Will Gronk appear again at some point? (RELATED: Twitter Reacts To Rob Gronkowski Retiring From The NFL)

There are so many things I need to know and want to follow!

We’ve got some long months ahead of us, but it’ll be here soon enough. That will be a beautiful day!

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter