Celebrate Paige VanZant’s Birthday With Her Best Looks

Paige VanZant was born Mar. 26, 1994 in Dundee, Oregon.

The superstar athlete and model turned 25 years old Tuesday. Before celebrating her first quarter-century here on earth, VanZant has already made a household name for herself. (RELATED: Paige VanZant Thinks The UFC Could Have A Woman’s Only Card In A Few Years)

VanZant is currently in the flyweight division of the UFC, having begun her fighting career shortly after turning 18. She started in the strawweight division, where she competed until 2017 before moving up to the flyweight.

VanZant’s meteoric rise has been something to behold, overcoming several severe injuries to persevere like the champion that she is. VanZant received more bad news recently; earlier this month, VanZant fractured her arm, so she won’t be fighting anytime soon. But if her career is any indication, she will overcome it.

Knowing VanZant’s legendary work ethic, she’ll eventually be back better than ever. So, celebrate her birthday with well wishes, highlights, and her best looks!