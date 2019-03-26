Michael Avenatti’s Indictment Is Reportedly Raising Questions In R. Kelly’s Sexual Abuse Case

R. Kelly’s lawyer, Steve Greenberg, is using celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti’s recent indictment to cast doubt on the credibility of the sex tapes that Avenatti handed over to prosecutors.

Avenatti was indicted Monday after allegedly targeting Nike in a roughly $20 million extortion scheme. The extortion combined with his alleged tax and bank fraud calls into question Avenatti’s credibility Greenberg said in a report published Tuesday by TMZ.

Avenatti represents multiple victims that Kelly has been accused of sexually abusing. He turned over two sex tapes that allegedly show Kelly having sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old girl. Greenberg claims he only has knowledge of one tape in the court’s possession.

Greenberg is questioning how Avenatti came into possession of the sex tapes. Sources told TMZ that Avenatti obtained the tapes from a man who has extorted Kelly in the past. (RELATED: One Of R. Kelly’s Alleged Victims Claims He Attempted To Silence Her With Threatening Letter)

Read Full Indictment on How Lawyer Michael Avenatti Tried to Extort NIKE For $20 Million; How NIKE Was Able to Also Capture Avenatti Admitting 90% of The Accusations Against R Kelly are Bullsh*t (Court Docs-Vid) https://t.co/aV3EZRZWrg pic.twitter.com/1xTqULTHZM — Robert Littal (@BSO) March 25, 2019

The man confessed to Chicago prosecutors that he once demanded and received $1 million from Kelly in order to keep the tapes from being released to the public.

Kelly is facing a 10-count indictment for allegedly sexually abusing four women, three of whom were underage at the time the abuse began.