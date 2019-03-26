REPORT: Conor McGregor Being Investigated For Alleged Sexual Assault

UFC legend Conor McGregor is under investigation for an alleged sexual assault.

According to The New York Times, McGregor is being investigated for an alleged sexual assault that took place at the Beacon Hotel on the edge of Dublin, Ireland back in December. Police have reportedly taken evidence from the room and security cameras. The Irish-born UFC superstar hasn’t been charged with a crime, and was released from police custody after speaking with authorities in January about the alleged incident.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Mar 14, 2019 at 1:30pm PDT

The report from The New York Times comes about 12 hours after McGregor abruptly announced his retirement from fighting.

It’s unclear if the incoming report played any role in McGregor hanging it up. At the very least, that’s a question that is about to be asked a lot. (RELATED: Conor McGregor Announces His Retirement)

Hey guys quick announcement, I’ve decided to retire from the sport formally known as “Mixed Martial Art” today.

I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition.

I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement.

Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 26, 2019

You’d have to think Dana White and the UFC knew this was coming, especially if the investigation has been ongoing for months.

What a wild and unexpected turn of events. When I went to bed last night, I thought McGregor would be back in the octagon sooner than later.

Less than a day later, he’s retired and it’s been revealed he’s being investigated for alleged sexual assault. This situation sounds like it’s going to get a lot crazier before it slows down.

