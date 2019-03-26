Will Rob Gronkowski Ever Play In The NFL Again?
It sounds like the door isn’t completely shut on Rob Gronkowski playing in the NFL again.
Gronk retired from the New England Patriots this past Sunday, but he may not be done for good. According to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, it sounds like he may be willing to return under the right circumstances. (RELATED: Twitter Reacts To Rob Gronkowski Retiring From The NFL)
Drew Rosenhaus on @GetUpESPN on Rob Gronkowski’s future: “If the team was struggling or they needed him at some point next year, and let’s just say hypothetically Tom Brady gave him a call and said ‘Rob, I need you.’ I wouldn’t be shocked if he came back to play a few games.”
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 25, 2019
Agent Drew Rosenhaus on @nflnetwork on Gronk’s retirement: “I was shocked. I thought Rob was going to come back and play.” His speculation, gut feeling, is that Gronk comes back at some point. But Rob told Rosenhaus he is “done, done, done.”
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 25, 2019
As much as I think it’d be cool to see Gronk return, short of playing in the playoffs, he should stick to his retirement.
He’s been very open about the toll of football on his body, and he has struggled with health issues since entering the league. Why would he want to keep getting banged up if he doesn’t have to? The writing was on the wall with his decision, and he should stick with it.
View this post on Instagram
It all started at 20 years old on stage at the NFL draft when my dream came true, and now here I am about to turn 30 in a few months with a decision I feel is the biggest of my life so far. I will be retiring from the game of football today. I am so grateful for the opportunity that Mr. Kraft and Coach Belichick gave to me when drafting my silliness in 2010. My life experiences over the last 9 years have been amazing both on and off the field. The people I have meet, the relationships I have built, the championships I have been apart of, I just want to thank the whole New England Patriots organization for every opportunity I have been giving and learning the great values of life that I can apply to mine. Thank you to all of Pats Nation around the world for the incredible support since I have been apart of this 1st class organization. Thank you for everyone accepting who I am and the dedication I have put into my work to be the best player I could be. But now its time to move forward and move forward with a big smile knowing that the New England Patriots Organization, Pats Nation, and all my fans will be truly a big part of my heart for rest of my life. It was truly an incredible honor to play for such a great established organization and able to come in to continue and contribute to keep building success. To all my current and past teammates, thank you for making each team every year special to be apart of. I will truly miss you guys. Cheers to all who have been part of this journey, cheers to the past for the incredible memories, and a HUGE cheers to the uncertain of whats next.
Gronk has three Super Bowl rings, millions of dollars in the bank, and his legacy as an NFL superstar is cemented in place. (RELATED: Patriots Beat The Rams In The Super Bowl)
The only way I see him coming back is if Brady just begs him to, and I’m not even sure the legendary quarterback would want to do that.
Gronkowski has earned his retirement. He should let his body heal, drink some beers and have some fun. Let other people get crushed out on the field. He’s done more than enough.