Will Rob Gronkowski Ever Play In The NFL Again?

It sounds like the door isn’t completely shut on Rob Gronkowski playing in the NFL again.

Gronk retired from the New England Patriots this past Sunday, but he may not be done for good. According to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, it sounds like he may be willing to return under the right circumstances. (RELATED: Twitter Reacts To Rob Gronkowski Retiring From The NFL)

Drew Rosenhaus on @GetUpESPN on Rob Gronkowski’s future: “If the team was struggling or they needed him at some point next year, and let’s just say hypothetically Tom Brady gave him a call and said ‘Rob, I need you.’ I wouldn’t be shocked if he came back to play a few games.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 25, 2019

Agent Drew Rosenhaus on @nflnetwork on Gronk’s retirement: “I was shocked. I thought Rob was going to come back and play.” His speculation, gut feeling, is that Gronk comes back at some point. But Rob told Rosenhaus he is “done, done, done.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 25, 2019

As much as I think it’d be cool to see Gronk return, short of playing in the playoffs, he should stick to his retirement.

He’s been very open about the toll of football on his body, and he has struggled with health issues since entering the league. Why would he want to keep getting banged up if he doesn’t have to? The writing was on the wall with his decision, and he should stick with it.

Gronk has three Super Bowl rings, millions of dollars in the bank, and his legacy as an NFL superstar is cemented in place. (RELATED: Patriots Beat The Rams In The Super Bowl)

The only way I see him coming back is if Brady just begs him to, and I’m not even sure the legendary quarterback would want to do that.

Gronkowski has earned his retirement. He should let his body heal, drink some beers and have some fun. Let other people get crushed out on the field. He’s done more than enough.