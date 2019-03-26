Ryan Braun Forgets His Passport When Trying To Enter Canada, Won’t Play For The Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers won’t have Ryan Braun while they’re in Canada.

Braun, who is slated to make $19 million this year, apparently forgot his passport while trying to head north of the border for some exhibition games against the Blue Jays.

The #Brewers will be without Ryan Braun for the two games in Montreal against the Blue Jays. Sounds like he thought he had his passport with him but turns out he didn’t. So, couldn’t come to Canada. — Tom (@Haudricourt) March 25, 2019

That’s correct. A guy who makes more money in a year than most people do in a lifetime forgot his passport while traveling for his job. (RELATED: Milwaukee Brewers Parody ‘Mean Girls’ Scene)

I don’t want to accuse him of being a bonehead, but I’m not sure how else to describe the situation.

If you’re getting paid that much money to play baseball, then you damn well better remember your passport. I honestly don’t even understand how a screwup like this is even possible.

Don’t the Brewers have guys whose only job is player management?

Let’s also not write off the possibility that Braun just didn’t want to go to Canada. That’d make a hell of a lot more sense than just forgetting your passport.

He’s probably back in Milwaukee laughing it up like it’s no big deal at all as he sucks down a few cold beers.