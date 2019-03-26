This Official Honda By Jackery Power Station Saved The Day For Me And Now You Can Get It At $50 Off

Running out of battery for any of your devices sucks in such a digitally-connected age, but let’s face it sometimes running out of battery on all of them puts you in a real bind. I unfortunately had to deal with this problem recently as it relates to my car. After letting a friend of mine borrow my car for the night, he returned it and left the lights running all night without me knowing. The next morning when I went to go start my car, I turned the key and….nothing. Instead of my engine roaring to life, my key got stuck in the ignition, and my battery was as dead as can be. To make matters worst, my phone was dead and I was now locked out of my house because my keys were locked in the car, talk about a conundrum.

I tried jumping it with the help of my friend and….nothing. That’s when I remembered that I had recently gotten my hands on an official Honda HLS 290 power station.

With 30-day money back guarantee, Jackery is dedicated to providing products you love

While i mostly had camping in mind for the power station, the box said it could charge my phone…and the box was right! After getting my phone charged within minutes, I was able to call emergency roadside services for help. While I waited for them to come, I was able to use and charge my laptop to do some work (since it was clear I was going to be late). Once I got my car started, I immediately throw my HLS 290 in my trunk, feeling confident that in a bind, I could rely on it again.

While I got the HLS 290 when it was retailing for $399, I also recently discovered that this powerhouse of a device is on sale now for $50 off, meaning 292 watt-hour energy storage can be yours for just $350. So what are you waiting for? At this price, this lifesaver is an absolute steal!

If you like this power station, be sure to check out more Jackery products now and receive free shipping and a 2 year warranty on orders over $50

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com