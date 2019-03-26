Liz Warren Says No One Cares About The Mueller Report

Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren said most voters do not care about special counsel Robert Mueller’s completed report into on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election Monday.

In a video posted on Twitter, Warren was seen running to catch a train, and was followed by someone with a camera, who began asking her multiple questions. One of those questions was about the Mueller report.

“We should all be able to see the Mueller report. It should be made public. Let everybody read it,” Warren said. “But I’ll tell you something, I just spent the last two days doing public events in New Hampshire. I took a ton of questions. Do you know how many questions I got about the Mueller report? Zero. People want to know about the things that touch their lives every day.”

This comes as Democrats running for president in 2020 would not answer questions regarding the results of special counsel Robert Mueller after multiple inquiries from The Daily Caller News Foundation, including Warren. (RELATED: 2020 Democratic Candidates Silent In Wake Of Mueller Findings)

Mueller did not find any collusion between President Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia. However, Democrats are saying they still will not believe the results until they read Mueller’s full report.

Ever since Mueller completed the report, both Democrats and Republicans have called for the full report to be made public. Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan said Sunday that anything related to Mueller’s probe should be released to the public.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler requested a number of documents from the White House and sent letters seeking information from people and organizations close to Trump on March 4. (RELATED: Nadler Unleashes Massive Document Requests Into Threats Against Rule Of Law)

Nadler sent the requests to 81 groups, people and organizations, searching for constitutional abuses and corruption by Trump. The New York Democrat said the requests for documents are to “begin investigations, to present the case to the American people about obstruction of justice, about corruption and abuse of power.”

Democrats and cable news pundits have begun to say the Mueller report is a cover up, even though it has not been released.

