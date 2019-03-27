Anti-AIPAC Protest Leader: ‘Progressive Zionist Is A Progressive Nazi’

An anti-Israel protest led by a pro-Palestinian organization took place outside the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) conference Wednesday morning.

Abbas Hamideh, the executive director and co-founder of the organization “Al-Awda: The Palestinian Right to Return Coalition,” had portions of his speech broadcast on social media.

At one point, he claimed that a “Progressive Zionist is a progressive Nazi.”

An Amazigh Zionist is trying to point something out here. Why are the European Zionists not pushing this grievance up the chain? I suspect there’s racism involved here. If it was a white European colonist this would have been on every major right wing media. Second class citizen? https://t.co/b0Gin1Zld3 — Abbas Hamideh (@Resistance48) March 27, 2019

Hamideh’s Twitter feed is full of anti-Israel content and he has also praised Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Hezbollah.

AIPAC describes itself as an organization “committed solely to strengthening, protecting and promoting the U.S.-Israel relationship.” Their annual policy conference, which featured speakers like Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Vice President Mike Pence, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, took place during the beginning of this week.

Hamideh made headlines earlier this year when he tweeted out a photo of himself and Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib from her private swearing-in ceremony.

I was honored to be at Congresswoman @RashidaTlaib swearing in ceremony in #Detroit and private dinner afterward with the entire family, friends and activists across the country. #Palestine #TweetYourThobe #RashidaTlaib pic.twitter.com/caJPN12ODX — Abbas Hamideh (@Resistance48) January 12, 2019

“Now, do I know her on a personal level as far as, you know, like we’re friends and we hang out? No. You know what I mean? There’s absolutely no close relationship with the congresswoman,” Hamideh previously told The Daily Caller about his relationship with Tlaib. “Now, she knows me well, don’t get me wrong, and I know her well through her campaign and stuff like that—like, we’ve met numerous times and numerous events.”

Hamideh did not respond to a request for comment.

