Barbara Bush Blamed Trump For Her Heart Attack, New Book Reveals

The late Barbara Bush disliked President Donald Trump so much that she left the Republican Party and blamed him for a heart attack, a new book reveals.

An excerpt from the biography titled “The Matriarch: Barbara Bush and the Making of an American Dynasty,” written by USA Today’s Susan Page, reveals the depths of the disdain held by the late first lady toward Trump. (RELATED: Jeb Bush Wants ‘Someone’ To Challenge Trump In GOP Primaries)

The excerpt reveals the “angst” that her son Jeb Bush’s failed 2016 presidential campaign:

An ambulance was called to take her to the hospital. The two former presidents who had been at home with her that day, her husband and her oldest son, trailed in a car driven by the Secret Service. The tumultuous presidential campaign in general and Trump’s ridicule of son Jeb Bush in particular had riled her. “Angst,” she told me.

However, Bush’s dislike of Trump isn’t just a result of the contentious 2016 Republican primary involving her son but goes back much further than that. While Bush was the first lady, she wrote in her diary that the business mogul was “the real symbol of greed” and used words such as “greed, selfishness and ugly” to describe him.

The former first lady passed away at the age of 92 last year. The biography about her life is set to be released on April 2.