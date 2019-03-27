Bruce Arians On Hiring Female NFL Coaches: ‘Who Gives A Sh*t?’

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians isn’t backing down from hiring female coaches in the NFL.

The Bucs recently hired two female coaches, and it’s obviously generated a ton of attention. The man responsible for making the call is standing by his decision.

“The fact that their gender’s different, who gives a sh*t? … If they can’t do [the job], you get fired like everybody else,” Arians told the media Tuesday when discussing his decision to hire women in the NFL, according to TMZ. He also added coaches are just glorified teachers, and many of the best teachers are females. You can watch a full video of his comments here. (RELATED: Bruce Arians’ Wife Convinced Him To Hire Female Coaches In The NFL)

View this post on Instagram It’s officially official. #tampaBAy #buccobruce A post shared by Bruce Arians (@brucearians) on Jan 10, 2019 at 2:10pm PST

Well, as much as I’m unsure of how female coaches will work out long-term in the NFL, at least Arians doesn’t seem to be giving them any wiggle room.

The worst case scenario is a female coach gets hired, and then gets special treatment. That would be an epic disaster. Players and fellow coaches would turn against them in heartbeat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bruce Arians (@brucearians) on Oct 22, 2018 at 10:08am PDT

If they don’t perform, then they get fired like everybody else. That’s about as fair as it gets, and that’s absolutely the way sports should be.

There shouldn’t be any kind of special treatment for anybody. Either show up and show out or find a different job.

There are going to be many critics of bringing female coaches into the NFL. Whether you agree with the move or not, some people will always hate it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bruce Arians (@brucearians) on Feb 9, 2019 at 5:00pm PST

I have my reservations, but I don’t think it’s impossible to make work. Having said that, these women will have to be tough as hell in order to survive in a male-dominated industry. That’s just a fact.

It should be entertaining to see how it all unfolds.

