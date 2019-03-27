Floyd Mayweather Stole $3M Worth Of Jewelry From His Ex, She Claims

F. LaGard Smith | Former law professor and the compiler and narrator of 'The Daily Bible'

Your first name

Floyd Mayweather’s ex-fiancée has claimed in court filings that the former professional boxer stole $3 million worth of jewelry after they called off their engagement.

Shantel Jackson claims Mayweather took a $2.5 million diamond ring, $250,000 10-carat diamond earrings, a $32,000 Chanel watch, a $100,000 diamond bracelet, a $20,000 diamond heart necklace, a $21,000 Louis Vuitton lock necklace and other items in a report published Wednesday by The Blast.

The other items allegedly stolen were listed without monetary value and included a platinum Masterpiece Rolex watch with diamonds, a gold Masterpiece Rolex watch with diamonds, a diamond Rolex, a diamond cross necklace and a diamond cuff.

In 2014, Jackson sued Mayweather for assault, battery, defamation and invasion of privacy after the fighter allegedly released information about Jackson having an abortion on his social media. (RELATED: Tyga Still Invited To Floyd Mayweather’s Parties After Birthday Gun Incident)

Mayweather has counter-sued Jackson for allegedly using his credit cards without his knowledge and stealing money from him. He added claims to his lawsuit that Jackson secretly recorded him during their relationship without his knowledge, according to The Blast.

Jackson “intentionally used one or more recording devices to surreptitiously record conversations with Mayweather.”

Both parties deny any wrongdoing and are preparing to fight it out in court.