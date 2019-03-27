Get The Story The Media Isn’t Telling You: This New Book Offers An In-Depth Look At The Truth Behind One Of America’s Greatest Scandals

Since the historic election of Donald J. Trump, rumors that the 45th president colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election have hung like a dark cloud over his administration. But those rumors, which have persisted for nearly three years, may soon be settled, as special counsel Robert S. Mueller is finally set to release his report of his multi-year investigation on foreign interference in the 2016 election.

Already, we have heard rumors that the report’s final conclusion exonerates Trump, yet given the massive scope of the investigation what exactly does Mueller’s report contain and what can it tell us that the media isn’t covering? Set to be one of the most important investigative documents since Watergate, the Mueller report is expected to lay out evidence gathered from hundreds of witness interviews, subpoenas and surveillance warrants.

Click here to Pre-Order The Mueller Report: Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Final Report And The Truth Behind America’s Greatest Scandal: Introduction And Commentary By America’s Top Mueller Reporter, The DC’s Chuck Ross for your Kindle or E-Reader

But how does the average reader navigate the impact that this report may have when the mainstream media refuses to cover it?

Enter Chuck Ross, one of the country’s top reporters on everything Mueller-related. At The Daily Caller Foundation, Ross has obsessively chronicled every twist and turn in the investigation while breaking stories in the process. Ross has also played the part of media watchdog by documenting the false narratives and inaccurate reporting that has characterized the mainstream media’s coverage of “Russiagate.” Inserting expert analysis and commentary, Ross’s chief aim is to use his insights into the investigation to help Americans form their own conclusions about Mueller’s conclusions.

The Muller Report: Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Final Report And The Truth Behind America’s Greatest Scandal, is set to reveal the truth, including the Mueller Report in its entirety. Featuring an exclusive introduction and commentary that meets the long-held standards of objective reporting that Ross and the Daily Caller have helped exemplify, this book is a must-add to your collection.

Available as an affordable e-book set to release as soon as Mueller’s report becomes public, pre-order your copy now and get the story your televisions aren’t telling you: the truth behind America’s greatest scandal.

For Just $7.99, reserve your copy of The Mueller Report: Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Final Report And The Truth Behind America’s Greatest Scandal

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email The Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.