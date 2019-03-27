Jim Harbaugh Gives His Players T-Shirts Reminding Them Of Every Game They Lost In 2018

Jim Harbaugh isn’t letting the Michigan football players forget they got blown out by Ohio State.

The Wolverines finished the 2018 season 10-3, and one of their three losses was a monster blowout at the hands of the Buckeyes. It was borderline biblical, and Harbaugh is making sure his players remember it at all times.

“Coach Harbaugh gave us some shirts the other day with the co-Big (Ten) East champs on the front and then all the scores of the games we lost on the back. I took that shirt and hung it up in the tight ends room with the scores (showing), just a reminder how the season ended. We don’t want to do that again, obviously,” tight end Sean McKeon told the media after a recent practice, according to the Detroit News.

I love this move from Harbaugh. This is about as legit as it gets. For once, it sounds like Harbaugh is actually focused on what matters instead of foolish antics.

If I was in Harbaugh’s shoes, I’d be doing the exact same thing. Losing to OSU is pretty much the one thing you’re not allowed to do at Michigan, and he’s done it every single year since joining the Wolverines. (RELATED: Justin Fields Talks About The Ohio State Vs. Michigan Rivalry)

Something needs to change, and a little shame for his players might be what is necessary to stop the bleeding.

Is Michigan finally going to be a real contender instead of a pretender after this call from Harbaugh? Only time will tell, but I like the move. There’s no question at all about that.

Don’t sleep on the Wolverines just yet. They’re going to have several months to let that OSU loss and the other two stew in their minds.

Damn, college football really can’t get here soon enough!

