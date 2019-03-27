Jonas Brothers Release Cringeworthy Video Set To Kacey Musgraves’ Song ‘Golden Hour’

The Jonas Brothers may need to be banned from the internet.

The music trio, consisting of brothers Kevin, Joe and Nick, posted a video of themselves on Twitter singing to the Kacey Musgraves song "Golden Hour" while on a boat.

It is painful to watch. Having my eyes shot out at point blank range might be more enjoyable than whatever this stunt was all about.

Watch the atrocity of a video below.

Just like that I'm all for censorship and banning the internet. I'd rather live in a totalitarian society than one that tolerates that kind of junk.

It's almost like they don't know just how bad at dancing and singing they are. What an embarrassment for civilized society.

The federal government should investigate these three immediately.

I don’t even hate the Jonas Brothers. I really don’t know much about them, but I know our founding fathers would be rolling over in their graves if they saw that video.

I thought today would be a great day. Clearly, I was wrong. Now, let’s find a way to burn the internet to the ground. It’s our only option to make sure this never happens again.