Josie Canseco Wears Bizarre Outfits In Elle Shoot

Your first name

Josie Canseco had some bold outfit choices in a recent shoot.

Canseco posted photos of herself from her Elle shoot, and they’re probably not what you’re expecting. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

In fact, I’m not even sure how to describe her outfit choices. Put it this way, if you saw somebody walking down the street wearing these clothes, you’d definitely think something was off. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Check out all the shots of Canseco below. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@josiecanseco) on Mar 26, 2019 at 2:20pm PDT

Don’t get me wrong on this one. Major props to Canseco for scoring a magazine cover, even if it’s the Serbian version. That’s a cool accomplishment. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Having said that, I don’t think this is what the fans signed up for. I’ll honestly never understand why models just don’t stick to the hits. This isn’t overly hard to figure out. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@josiecanseco) on Mar 8, 2019 at 1:48pm PST

Yet, I feel like I constantly have to remind models this isn’t the kind of content that we’re looking for. Not at all.

They just don’t apparently like to listen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@josiecanseco) on Feb 7, 2019 at 12:36pm PST

Again, props to Canseco for the cool shoot, but let’s not wear such bizarre outfits.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter