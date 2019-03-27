Former Prosecutor: Smollett Needs A Mental Health Checkup If He’s Really Thinking About Suing

WATCH:

Defense attorney and former prosecutor Bob Bianchi unleashed on the Cook County State Attorney’s office over its decision to drop all charges against Jussie Smollett over his alleged hate crime hoax.

Smollett’s attorney did not rule out a lawsuit against the city of Chicago, and Bianchi didn’t mince words when sharing his thoughts about both that and the case overall. (RELATED: Jussie Smollett’s Lawyer Says He Hasn’t Ruled Out Suing the City of Chicago)

“He’s never going to sue them, never, never, mark my words—and if he does, he needs to have a mental health checkup,” Bianchi said.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

Check out TheDC’s fantastic videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.

SUBSCRIBE!

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Nike Sides With Colin Kaepernick, Many Customers Revolt

Inside The Daily Caller’s Exclusive Oval Office Interview With President Donald Trump

Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?

New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico

‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad

Fact Checking White House ‘Truth Seekers’ On North Korea

Democrats’ New Campaign Message: ‘Drain The Swamp’

‘Fake News’ Defends Brutal MS-13 Gang

Follow Stephanie Hamill on Twitter