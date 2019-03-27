Justice Is Blind, But Apparently Has Great Gaydar

On the show today we get into the bizarre decision by prosecutors in Chicago to drop all the charges against actor Jussie Smollett, a decision that makes no sense until you realize just how politically connected he is. The Green New Deal had a vote in the U.S. Senate Tuesday and not one single Democrat voted for it. There are reasons for that, we get into them. And Joe Biden thinks we need to change our culture because it’s a “white man’s culture.” To make his point, the man whose famous for having difficulty with the truth told another lie; we have the story.

No one — not the mayor, the police, or even the prosecutors — believe Jussie Smollett did not stage the “hate crime” against him on the streets of Chicago, yet he’s free as a bird. Filing a false police report, paying accomplices with a check, and lying to police are not crimes in the windy city anymore if you’re a liberal in good standing and rate high enough on the “intersectionality” scale of liberal victimhood. (RELATED: Smollett Reaps Social Media Whirlwind From Liberals And Conservatives As #LiberalPrivilege Trends On Twitter)

The only person who doesn’t know what happened that night is CNN’s human potato Brian Stelter. We have the audio, the facts, and the mockery.

We are facing an existential threat — the world is going to come to an end in 12 years if we don’t adopt the Green New Deal. Democrats believe this so completely that, when they had the opportunity to vote for it Tuesday in the Senate, not a single one voted in favor of it. Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono told MSNBC she refused to vote for it because she didn’t want to play Mitch McConnell’s game, but that game was to give her something she’s signed her name to. It’s as crazy as it sounds, and we have the audio.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is trying to make up for his past political sins by renouncing his own actions. First it was the crime bill, now it’s the Anita Hill hearing. In a speech, Biden said he wished he could have done something to change what happened back in the early ’90s. But he was chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, he could have done anything he wanted and didn’t.

Biden also said we need to change our culture because it’s a “white man’s culture,” which would help explain why Democrats want open borders to change the culture. He also told a story about the saying “rule of thumb,” about how it was about men beating their wives in the 13th century. The only problem is, like so many of Biden’s stories, it has no basis in reality. We explain it all.

