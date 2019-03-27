Kate Beckinsale Opens Up About Dating Pete Davidson And Their Age Difference

Kate Beckinsale finally opened up about dating Pete Davidson and talked about that age difference that has generated so many headlines.

“I’m surprised by the interest [in my dating life],” the 45-year-old actress told The Los Angeles Times on Tuesday. “I’ve never been in this position before — never dated anybody who comes with their own bag of mischief. It’s all quite shocking, and something to get used to.” (RELATED: Celebrate Kate Beckinsale’s Birthday With Her Best Instagram Looks [SLIDESHOW])

“I think if you liked the person less, you would bow out of it,” she added, without using the “Saturday Night Live” star’s name specifically. “If that were the main thrust of the relationship, there would be a problem. But it’s not.” (Pete Davidson Blocks Ariana Grande On Social Media: ‘You’re Not Good For My Health’)

Beckinsale continued, “I’d rather not have people hiding outside my house [of the media’s fascination]. It’s a little old-fashioned to have a woman’s personal life [looked at like that]. It’s a little bit tired.”

Late last week, fans noticed the “Click” star had deleted everything on her Instagram account, including some of her rather cheeky responses to fans about her seeing Davidson.

It comes following numerous reports about the celebrity duo who were first spotted spending time together in January at a Golden Globes after-party.

Since that time, they have been photographed sharing some very public displays of affection at a recent hockey game. And last week, reports surfaced that Davidson meet the “Underworld” actress’ mom and stepfather at a dinner in California.

The 25-year-old “Saturday Night Live” star has even addressed their age difference, saying it “doesn’t really bother” them.

“Apparently people have a crazy fascination with our age difference,” Davidson previously shared. “But it doesn’t really bother us.”