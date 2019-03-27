Keep Your Drinks Cold This Summer With These Very Cool Deals On Wheeled Coolers

I recently volunteered to make dinner out our local Ronald McDonald House and, as the girl I was volunteering with struggled to carry her cooler inside, I realized just how practical coolers with wheels truly are. Coolers in general are great – they keep food and drinks cold or even frozen depending on your preference and are great for transporting. I know I always bring back food from home to my dorm in a cooler.

Get the Coleman Rugged Wheeled Cooler for $35 off its normal MSRP for a limited time

The Coleman Rugged A/T Wheeled Cooler is perfect for hikers or campers. The oversized 8-inch wheel provides easy passage over any terrain. Plus, it will keep ice insulation for up to 5 days in 90-degree weather. It holds 55-quart. In perspective, that’s about 84 cans. It gets even better: this cooler is having a 34% off sale. Regularly $99.99, the Coleman Cooler is going for $65.97. Buy it while it’s still on sale!T

If you’re looking for a cooler but aren’t necessarily interested in the all-terrain passage, check out the Igloo Ice Cube Roller. Normally $64.99, it’s down to $26.88. It won’t keep the insulation as long, but is still a great product and has a 60-quart capacity. This product has cup holders on the lid, so you can even chill around the cooler and treat it like a table. This sale won’t last forever, so take advantage of it.