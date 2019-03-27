Lady Gaga Turns 33 Years Old

March 28 is Lady Gaga’s birthday and she’s turning 33. To help you celebrate, we put together this slideshow of her best looks.

Lady Gaga is an American singer and actress. Her real name is Stefani Germanotta, but she goes by Lady Gaga professionally. Gaga was born in New York City and she began singing in high school.

She attended New York University’s Tisch School for the Arts, but dropped out to pursue a career in songwriting and performing. Her debut album, “The Fame,” and her single “Pokerface” became a top hit in the United States and globally.

Gaga has also dabbled in acting. She made her first screen appearance in television and earned a Golden Globe for her work in the series “American Horror Story.” She then was chosen by producer Bradley Cooper to star alongside him in the remake of “A Star Is Born.” Gaga was nominated for an Oscar for her role in the film. (RELATED: Lady Gaga Denies Romantic Relationship With Bradley Cooper)

Gaga was originally known for her provocative and visually compelling red carpet outfits, even wearing a dress made out of raw meat to the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards.