Natalie Portman’s Alleged Stalker Arrested Outside Her Home

A man with a restraining order against actress Natalie Portman was arrested outside Portman’s home Tuesday in Los Angeles.

After spotting the man, Portman called the cops and immediately left the premises, law enforcement told TMZ. Police showed up and arrested the man for violating the restraining order granted to Portman earlier this month.

The same man showed up on Portman’s property on Jan. 31, prompting the “Black Swan” actress to file for a permanent restraining order. James Edward Pearce told cops he was “John Wick,” a fictional movie character who is an assassin. (RELATED: Natalie Portman Says She Has ‘100 Stories’ Of Sexual Harassment)

The first time Pearce appeared on Portman’s property, she told police he was trespassing and that he “rang the intercom/doorbell multiple times but said nothing when attempts to engage him were made over the intercom,” according to the police report.

When officers responded to the scene Pearce allegedly said he had “spoken to the reporting person several times, telepathically, and that he had traveled from Colorado to Los Angeles to meet the individual.”

The restraining order granted to Portman bars Pearce from coming within 500 feet of her, her husband Benjamin Millepied, and their two kids for the next five years, according to The Blast.