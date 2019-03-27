One Of The Smartest Deals On The Market: This Smart Watch Is Under $60 For A Limited Time

Smart watches are all the rage these days and one of the things keeps most people from getting in on the trend (including me) is how much some of these models can cost, while offering very little in return. This is simply not the case with GOKOO’s Smart Watch for Men. Starting at $59.99, and featuring a slick black waterproof design, this GOKOO Sports Smartwatch Fitness Tracker does everything those other smart watches do and then more.

This GOKOO Sports Smartwatch Fitness Tracker with Pedometer Notifications Music Control Blood Pressure Heart Rate Monitor Camera Color Touch Screen for Android And iOS Is On Sale Now

In fact it would probably be easier to name things that this watch can’t do, as this watch can monitor your heartbeat, change colors, control/play music, receive text messages, and get Facebook alerts. And yes this smartwatch takes its sports design seriously as the watch features tracking for hiking, indoor and outdoor running, cycling, swimming, and more.

Also if $60 wasn’t cheap enough, you can also get 6 percent extra in savings on the Amazon product page. So why wait? Upgrade your smart life today with this trendy GOKOO Smartwatch.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com