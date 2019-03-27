Packers Might Play Exhibition Game Against The Raiders In Canada

The Green Bay Packers might be headed north of the border to play the Oakland Raiders.

According to Michael Cohen of The Athletic, the Packers are “in discussions” to make the game happen. Possible sites for the game are Saskatchewan and Winnipeg.

#Packers president Mark Murphy confirms the team is in discussions to play an exhibition game in Canada against the #Raiders. Possible locations include Saskatchewan and Winnipeg, according to Murphy. — Michael Cohen (@Michael_Cohen13) March 27, 2019

I’m all for anything that makes football a more global game, but I’m not sure I understand the possible location for the game. (RELATED: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Says He Won’t Get Surgery On His Knee)

Saskatchewan? Winnipeg? What are we talking about here?

If you expect the fanbases to head north for a game, then you need to put the game somewhere that’s actually interesting. When it comes to Canada, that only leaves you two options.

It has to be played in Toronto or Montreal. Now, I’ve never been to either, but I’ve heard a lot of great things about both. (RELATED: Oakland Raiders Cut Jordy Nelson After Paying Him $3 Million)

I’ve heard the party scene in Montreal is pretty much second to none.

The NFL must also really love Canadians if we’re sending two of the most storied franchises in the league north of the border for a game.

The Packers vs. the Raiders is a hell of a game. Both teams have fascinating histories. If I was a fan in Canada, that’d pretty much be a must-watch game.

It’s not like we’re sending the Jags and Texans. We’re sending two of the best. Clearly, the NFL isn’t slacking on this potential operation in Canada.

