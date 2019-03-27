R. Kelly Accuser Lanita Carter Details Abuse In CBS Interview

Lanita Carter, one of the four victims who were allegedly sexually abused by R. Kelly, has finally broken her silence.

Carter broke down in an interview with CBS This Morning released Wednesday about the attack that led to Kelly’s arrest in February. Carter was Kelly’s hair braider for two years before he sexually attacked her.

Carter claims Kelly tried to force her to give him oral sex, but then just masturbated and spat in her face.

“I was sexually abused and I live after that,” Carter told CBS correspondent Jericka Duncan. “I try to pick up the pieces every day. It’s hard, but I know I’ll get through it. I’m not ashamed of my past anymore.” (RELATED: Michael Avenatti’s Indictment Is Reportedly Raising Questions In R. Kelly’s Sexual Abuse Case)

Carter was 24 years old at the time of the alleged attack and the shirt she was wearing was submitted to Cook County prosecutors for DNA testing.

Carter has struggled with being a victim ever since the attack. She hopes coming forward and speaking about what happened to her might help her move on.

“Today I say: no more. You can talk about me. You can not like what I’m saying about your favorite singer. But this is my life…this is my truth. This is what I have. If I die tomorrow, I know that I told the truth,” Carter said.

Kelly faces 10 counts of sexual abuse charges for allegedly sexually assaulting four women, three of whom were underage at the time of the assault. Kelly denied that he did any wrong-doing in an explosive interview with CBS’ Gayle King.