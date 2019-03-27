Tim Miles Says He’s Going Home To Drink A Coors Light After Nebraska Fires Him

Fired Nebraska basketball coach Tim Miles left the school like a boss.

Miles, who is one of the most likable guys in all of sports, was let go by the Cornhuskers after seven years with the program. (RELATED: Nebraska Coach Tim Miles Falls In The Tunnel After Beating Rutgers)

Thank you to the University of Nebraska for a remarkable journey. It was a great honor to represent this University the past seven years. I am extremely proud of what we were able to accomplish during my tenure, — Tim Miles (@CoachMiles) March 26, 2019

most notably developing relationships with so many fantastic people associated with the Huskers. — Tim Miles (@CoachMiles) March 26, 2019

Will always cherish.

To the fans, students and supporters who make Pinnacle Bank Arena such an incredible venue, much respect and thank you as well. My family will always be cheering for the Huskers and look forward to seeing #Nebrasketball make history in the near future. — Tim Miles (@CoachMiles) March 26, 2019

Yet he didn’t seem too concerned or upset when addressing the media for one last time.

“I’m going to get in that car. Go hang out with my wife and my kids and my dog. And have a cold Coors Light,” Miles said when leaving the Nebraska campus Tuesday.

My friends, that’s how you ride off into the sunset. You get home to your wife, and you start cracking cold ones. There’s no other way to do it.

His time with Nebraska is over and it’s time to have a few ice cold Coors Lights. What more can you ask for at the end of an adventure?

I really hope Miles lands on his feet soon. He’s such a legit guy, and you can tell he’s genuine. Most people would probably avoid the cameras after being terminated from a high profile position.

He didn’t even hesitate to address the media, but he didn’t have time to waste. There was cold beer waiting for him at home.

Godspeed, Miles. Make sure to crack one open for all the Big Ten fans out there who appreciated your time with the Cornhuskers.