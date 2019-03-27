Wichita State Embarrassingly Celebrates Making The NIT Final Four

The Wichita State basketball team was apparently impressed by making the NIT final four.

The Shockers beat Indiana Tuesday in the NIT, and that was apparently a good thing. For those of you who don’t know, the NIT is the tournament played to figure out the 69th best college basketball team in America. It’s for the loser squads not good enough to make the big dance. (RELATED: The March Madness Bracket Has Been Released)

It’s literally pointless and should be abolished. It’s one of the dumbest sporting events in the world. Yet WSU feels very differently.

They behaved like they’d just won the damn national title. Watch their embarrassing antics below.

Do these men have no pride? Do they have no standards? Again, these guys are playing for the right to call themselves the 69th best team in America.

If they had any respect for themselves, they would have refused to play in the NIT. The Shockers were in the Final Four (the real one) only a few years ago. Now, they’re behaving like playing in a consolation tournament means anything. (RELATED: Watch Wisconsin Beat Kentucky In The 2015 Final Four)

As a college basketball purist, I’m disgusted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shocker Basketball (@goshockersmbb) on Mar 24, 2019 at 4:14pm PDT

What a sad state of affairs for one of the best mid-major programs in the country. Maybe I’m standing alone here, but I expect excellence.

A win in the NIT means literally nothing to anybody who knows what they’re doing. It’s a joke, but nobody is laughing.

