Barbara Walters Reportedly Threatened To Quit ‘The View’ If Rosie O’Donnell Resigned

Barbara Walters reportedly threatened to leave the ABC talk show “The View” if co-host Rosie O’Donnell resigned.

The issues that occurred on the set of ‘The View” are detailed in Ramin Setoodeh’s new tell-all book “Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story Of ‘The View.'” Walters allegedly told ABC Daytime President Brian Frons that she and executive producer Bill Geddie would quit if Rosie O’Donnell resigned to the show, according to a report published Thursday by Page Six.

O’Donnell joined the show in 2006 to replace an original co-host, Star Jones. However, O’Donnell and Geddie continuously faced off over negative viewer feedback. These clashes apparently led to Walters saying she would leave the show.

O’Donnell did not come back in 2007 following an explosive on-air fight with co-host Elizabeth Hasselbeck, but did return in 2014 as a co-host after Walters retired from daytime talk. (RELATED: Jenny McCarthy Compares Barbara Walters To ‘Mommie Dearest’ In Tell-All Book About The View)

According to the revelations in Setoodeh’s book, Walters, who helped create the show, held a higher power over the show than other co-hosts.

When Walters retired former co-host Debbie Matenopoulos recalled that Walters thought the show would be ending soon. “My mom wants me to tell you, you can’t do this! Nobody is going to watch the show after you leave,” Matenopoulos told Walters at the time.

Walters responded, “How long can the show go on? It’s going to be canceled in a few years.”