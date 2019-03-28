Beer At The Masters Will Only Cost $4

It won’t cost you much to get drunk at the Masters when it begins April 11.

According to WalletHub, domestic beers will run you $4 at Augusta and import and craft beers will cost you $5. In fact, there's also not a single item of food on the menu that'll cost you more than $4.

If that’s not a solid price, then I don’t know what is.

See, I’ve always argued that golf is the sport of the working man, and these prices seem to prove me correct. You can’t be an elitist sport and sell beer for $4. That’s about as working class as it gets.

Sure, Augusta might be one of the most exclusive clubs on the planet, but they still care about us blue collar folks just trying to get by.

If they price us out of beer, then what would we have to live for?

Now, ticket prices are north of $2,000, but I guess you can’t have everything. Besides, if you drop that much money on ticket, the beer damn well better be cheap.

We’re not all exactly made out of money these days.

Sound off in the comments with how many beers you’d drink at the Masters for the cheap price of $4. I’d be chugging them like they were going out of style.