Conor McGregor Continues To Train Despite Being Retired

Conor McGregor may be retired, but he’s not done training.

TMZ posted a video Thursday of McGregor training at Fight Club Gym in Miami. He appeared to be getting some light boxing work in.

Despite being retired and facing a sexual assault investigation, McGregor doesn’t seem too worried. At the very least, he’s not trying to stay out of the public eye.

He’s going through a bit of a PR disaster right now with the looming assault investigation and his recent arrest for allegedly smashing a fan’s phone in Miami. You’d think he would want to stay out of the spotlight in any way possible.

Clearly, that’s not the case.

From a pure sports perspective, the fact that he’s boxing might have some people thinking there’s a rematch with Floyd Mayweather on the horizon. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Sexiest Paige VanZant Photos On The Internet)

Who knows if that’s really the case at all. He could just be trying to blow off steam or get a workout in.

Then again, he never said he was retired from boxing. He only ruled out future MMA bouts.

However, I highly doubt that he’ll be fighting before the investigation in Ireland is wrapped up. There’s no way anybody will want to touch him before that.

