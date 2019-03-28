CNN Host Don Lemon Congratulates Sen. Cory Booker On ‘Nice Job’ At Town Hall

CNN anchor Don Lemon couldn’t contain his enthusiasm for Democratic New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker’s performance at a town hall hosted Wednesday by the station, telling the presidential candidate ‘nice job’ before a commercial break.

Daily Wire reporter Ryan Saavedra noted the incident.

As CNN cuts to a commercial break, CNN’s Don Lemon is heard telling Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) “nice job” over how he answered questions pic.twitter.com/nsOyt33NdU — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 28, 2019

Lemon apparently didn’t intend the appraisal to be heard by the public but a nearby live microphone amplified the volume of his words.

“We’re going to be right back with more from CNN’s Democratic presidential town hall with Sen. Cory Booker live from Orangeburg, South Carolina, so make sure you stay with us,” Lemon said as part of his scheduled delivery as he readied the audience for a commercial. (RELATED: Cory Booker Says He Will Repeal ‘Un-American’ Transgender Military Ban ‘When Elected’)

But then, turning to Booker, Lemon offered, “Nice job, nice job,” to his guest.

CNN will be hosting a lot of town halls for Democratic presidential candidates since Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez declared that they would not do any with Fox News.

The audience questioned Booker on a variety of issues, including reparations, the Electoral College and his romance with actress Rosario Dawson. Booker recently criticized some of his Democratic rivals for the presidential nomination for “bragging” about their marijuana use.

On his preferred manner of winning a presidential election, Booker said “the person with the most votes should be the president of the United States.” But he didn’t suggest that should be the case before the 2020 election, admitting, “we have got to win this next election under the rules that are there now.” (RELATED: Vegan Cory Booker Says Meat Eaters’ Days Are Numbered)

The senator suggested it was more important to get out the vote rather than debate how the votes determine the outcome because there are, “about 595 days to win this election, and the way we’re going to do it is by getting a lot of folks off the sidelines.”

