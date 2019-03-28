Duke Sweet 16 Tickets Cost At Least $400

I’ve got a big dilemma on my hands, and it involves how much money I’m willing to spend to watch Zion Williamson and Duke play in the Sweet 16.

The Blue Devils play Virginia Tech Friday in Washington, D.C., which happens to be where I’m located these days as I slowly conquer the internet. (RELATED: The March Madness Bracket Has Been Released)

As a college basketball purist, this had me wondering if I should spring for tickets to the big game. Right now, cheap tickets are going for around $400 on SeatGeek, and solid tickets are around $800 each. That gets you the Duke vs. Virginia Tech game and Michigan State vs. LSU earlier in the night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke Men’s Basketball (@dukembb) on Mar 26, 2019 at 11:28am PDT

Is it an impossible amount of money? No, but it’s not cheap. If I’m going to the game, I want good seats. That means I’m in for at least $800. I asked people on Twitter if it was worth the money. Only 30 percent of the 652 voters said it would be smart.

Duke and Zion Williamson play in Washington D.C. Friday in the Sweet 16. Good seats cost about $800. Should I pull the trigger, and see Zion play in person? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 26, 2019

As a noted Duke critic, I understand that the Blue Devils pretty much represent hell if it were a college basketball team.

Still, I love the sport and watching Zion play in college under Coach K seems like something I’d remember for years to come as the ultra-athletic forward blossoms in the NBA. (RELATED: Duke Survives Massive Scare From UCF In The Second Round Of The NCAA Tournament)

Yet, it’s still a lot of money. Is it worth it?

I still haven’t made a decision yet, but the clock is ticking down. Right now, I think I’m going to have to pull the trigger.

Zion is in my city, and it’s March Madness. Besides, what really is money in the long run? People tell me I should value it less and lighten up.

Dropping $800 to watch the best player in America play might be the perfect way to start.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter