Jalen Hurts Discusses Transfer To Oklahoma, Says It’s ‘Not About’ His Past At Alabama

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts sounds ready to focus on dominating in the Big 12 this season.

The dual-threat gunslinger left Alabama after his junior season to play his final year of college football with the Sooners. He sounds very aware of the fact that his accomplishments for the Crimson Tide don’t mean anything at this point going forward. (RELATED: Jalen Hurts Transfers To Oklahoma)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jalen Hurts (@jalenhurts) on Mar 5, 2019 at 4:49pm PST

Hurts said the following when he addressed the media Wednesday, according to SoonerScoop.com:

I know for this team this year, what we want to do is create a new standard for ourselves. A standard that kind of consists of having a tenacious mentality, a relentless approach in what we’re doing and really having the will of not being denied … The things I’ve done and achieved, those won’t help us win any games in the fall. This is not about the past. It’s about what are we going to do with the time we have together as a team.

I can’t wait to see what Hurts does this year with Oklahoma. He was dominant at times with the Crimson Tide before Tua Tagovailoa unseated him for the starting job.

Instead of leaving right away, Hurts stuck around with his team, and played the role of the hero in the SEC championship game against Georgia when Tua went down.

Now, he’s got a new team, and it sounds like Hurts doesn’t plan on slowing down one bit. Given the fact that the Sooners are always loaded with talent, you can probably expect big things out of the former SEC star in his final year of college football.

If I had to guess, I’d say there’s a very high chance that he dominates the Big 12 and their weak defenses. His first game of the season will be August 31 against Houston.

It should be a great one, and plenty of people will be tuning in to see how he does.