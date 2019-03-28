Jim Kelly Encourages Former Broncos QB Chad Kelly As He Works On A Comeback

Jim Kelly is helping his nephew Chad Kelly get back to playing football.

The former Buffalo Bills legend posted a video of himself earlier in the week encouraging Chad as he threw a route.

The young gunslinger was cut by the Denver Broncos after a bizarre arrest for trespassing. He hasn’t played a snap of football in any league since, but he’s still clearly got talent. (RELATED: Arrested And Disgraced NFL Quarterback Might Be Headed To An Entirely Different League)

His uncle is doing everything he can to help him. He captioned the post, “Great workout Chad. Looking great and your journey will continue, just stay focused and listen to Uncle JIM. Love your work ethic. Also a big happy birthday Bud. The best is yet to come.”

Having Jim Kelly in his corner will absolutely help Chad get another shot if he can stay on a straight path.

Jim, a former quarterback himself, is one of the most highly-respected guys in the game. If he vouches for the Ole Miss star, then there’s a chance Chad could play again.

Plus, he got a plea deal that only resulted in probation. Judging from what little videos we’ve seen of him since he was cut from the Broncos, he isn’t struggling to spin it at all.

I hope Chad Kelly gets another shot. He was so much fun to watch at Ole Miss, and he has the necessary talent to stick around in the National Football League.

The young man just can’t seem to get the off-the-field issues figured out. If there’s one man who can help him, it’s his uncle.

I love a good comeback story, and I’m hoping for the best for him.

