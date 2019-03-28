Johnny Manziel’s Role Will Likely Expand Against Orlando Saturday, Is Okay With ‘Two-Headed Attack’

Memphis Express quarterback Johnny Manziel seems perfectly fine with splitting snaps.

Johnny Football came off the bench in his first AAF game and played backup duty to Brandon Silvers. That might not make some quarterbacks happy, but the Texas A&M legend is taking it all in stride. (RELATED: Johnny Manziel Throws For 48 Yards, Rushes For 20 In AAF Debut)

Manziel said the following when discussing his role on the team, according to Jason Munz Wednesday:

This is the best quarterback room I’ve been in since Texas A&M. We get along. We got on the golf course (Monday) and had some fun. There’s no animosity. It’s like, ‘Listen, you balled. Hopefully, I was able to come in and provide a little bit of a spark that got us going a little bit. If that’s my role for this game and it expands moving forward, I’m going to support you and hopefully you support me.’ There’s nothing wrong with having a two-headed attack moving forward.

Munz also added that there are “indications” Manziel’s role will expand Saturday against the Orlando Apollos. You can catch that game on TNT at 2 p.m. EST. (RELATED: Johnny Manziel Won’t Start For The Memphis Express Against The Orlando Apollos)

This is just the latest sign that Manziel has matured and is a different guy today than he was a few years ago. He’s had less than two weeks of practice. It’d be a little insane to just throw him under center full-time right away.

That wouldn’t be the greatest recipe for success. He took some limited snaps against the Iron, looked good and will likely get more against the Apollos.

The important part for him is to just stay focused. It’s not rocket science. If he goes out and makes plays, then he’s bound to get another shot at the NFL.

He’s off to a hot start. He just has to keep the momentum up.

Plus, the AAF is struggling a bit right now. They want Manziel on the field, which means Mike Singletary can’t keep him second on the depth chart forever. It’s just not an option.

It should be a good one this Saturday against Steve Spurrier and the Apollos.

