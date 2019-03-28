Johnny Manziel Addresses Marriage Troubles, Says It’s ‘Very Sad’

Johnny Manziel has finally broken his silence on apparent issues in his marriage with Bre Tiesi.

His model wife scrubbed her Instagram of any reference to the Texas A&M Heisman winner, and ripped him in the comment section. Now, Manziel has broken his silence on the situation, but didn’t say much. (RELATED: Johnny Manziel Throws For 48 Yards, Rushes For 20 In AAF Debut)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Manziel (@jmanziel2) on Mar 23, 2019 at 6:12pm PDT

“This is all very, very personal and very sad. I appreciate everyone who has been so supportive of both of us and I would just ask that everyone respect our privacy at this difficult time. My hope is to put my head down and be allowed to focus on work and what is required of me on the football field,” the Memphis Express quarterback told TMZ in an article published Wednesday night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Manziel (@jmanziel2) on Mar 25, 2019 at 12:59pm PDT

All things considered, that’s a pretty mature statement from Johnny Football. Bre is out here shredding the former college star for the world to see, but he seems to be taking the high road.

I’m not sure he would have been so calm, cool and collected on the situation a couple years ago. It’s a sign of maturity if nothing else. (RELATED: Johnny Manziel Won’t Start For The Memphis Express Against The Orlando Apollos)

He’s got a great opportunity in front of him playing with the Memphis Express in the AAF. He needs to do as well as he can with the chance in front of him if he ever wants another shot at the NFL.

Given what we’ve seen out of Bre, I think it’s safe to say these two won’t be smoothing things over anytime soon. He might as well just ball out and worry about everything else later.

You can see him play this Saturday against the Orlando Apollo on TNT at 2:00 p.m. EST.