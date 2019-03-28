Here Are Some Petty Crimes That Could Land You A Harsher Sentence Than Jussie Smollett

WATCH:

The charges against actor Jussie Smollett were dropped earlier this week, and the prosecutors cited his two days of community service with Jesse Jackson’s nonprofit as a key reason.

The attorney’s office provided a letter from the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, Jackson’s nonprofit, which stated that the actor spent “several hours volunteering” over the course of two days at the nonprofit group’s store. (RELATED: Police Chief ‘Furious’ At Smollett Case Dismissal)

He also had to forfeit his $10,000 bond to the city of Chicago.

Smollett was arrested and charged last month for allegedly filing a false police report that claimed he was attacked, doused in a chemical substance and put into a noose-like rope by two Trump supporters. The actor pleaded not guilty to 16 counts of disorderly conduct earlier this month.

Reporters from The Daily Caller went out and committed multiple petty crimes that would likely land them more severe punishments.

