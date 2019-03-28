Justin Bieber Questioned By Cops Over Designer Shoes

Pop singer Justin Bieber was questioned by police Wednesday over a pair of designer shoes he was wearing.

Bieber says he got stopped by police who were skeptical of the “Off-White” sneakers created by designer Virgil Abloh. The re-purposed Nike Air Max tennis shoes feature Abloh’s famous plastic tag which police mistook as a security tag, according to Page Six.

Bieber took to Instagram to share what happened with his followers. The cop thought he had potentially stolen the designer shoes Bieber said.

“Virgil, my god, bro. You freaking .. .you’re killing me, man. I had to tell him, ‘Bro, it’s just fashion,” Bieber recalled on his Instagram stories. “He’s like, ‘It sure looks like a security tag.'”

Bieber did let the officer inspect the shoes showing him that the tag had no writing on it. (RELATED: Justin Bieber Responds To Criticism About His Marriage To Hailey Baldwin)

The shoes originally launched at $160 are now worth upwards of $500 at secondhand retailers. Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin are often seen wearing items created by the designer.

I think it’s absolutely ridiculous that an officer would question Bieber about an item he is wearing being potentially stolen. The guy is worth roughly $265 million, according to Insider.