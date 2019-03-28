These Pictures Of Kate Middleton Building Stick Dens And Hand Painting With Kids Are Can’t Miss

Kate Middleton joined a group of kids for activities ranging from making stick dens and to hand painting, among other things, at Scouts’ headquarters in north London Thursday, and the photos are truly can’t-miss.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as gorgeous as ever as she rocked a sporty look.

She donned black pants and a rust-colored long-sleeve sweater as she built forts with the kids at an event designed to promote the importance of scouting for all kids in developing life skills.

She completed the great look with a blue, red-and-white scarf, loose hair and black hiking boots. The duchess always looks terrific.

Judging by the pictures, all participants had a good time.

Kensington Palace posted a video from the event, which shows Middleton determining just how waterproof the den was, and it is classic. Check it out!

“It’s very waterproof, isn’t it?” — The Duchess of Cambridge joins in with den building @UKScouting Gilwell Park pic.twitter.com/NWGtreqEbb