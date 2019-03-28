These Pictures Of Kate Middleton Building Stick Dens And Hand Painting With Kids Are Can’t Miss

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Kate Middleton joined a group of kids for activities ranging from making stick dens and to hand painting, among other things, at Scouts’ headquarters in north London Thursday, and the photos are truly can’t-miss.

(Photo by Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

(Photo by Eddie Mulholland – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

(Photo by Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

(Photo by Eddie Mulholland – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as gorgeous as ever as she rocked a sporty look. (RELATED: 18 Times Meghan Markle Already Looked Like Royalty [SLIDESHOW])

She donned black pants and a rust-colored long-sleeve sweater as she built forts with the kids at an event designed to promote the importance of scouting for all kids in developing life skills.

(Photo by Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

(Photo by Eddie Mulholland – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

(Photo by Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

(Photo by Eddie Mulholland – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

(Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

(Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

She completed the great look with a blue, red-and-white scarf, loose hair and black hiking boots. The duchess always looks terrific. Check out some of her most unforgettable looks here. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

(Photo credit: EDDIE MULHOLLAND/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: EDDIE MULHOLLAND/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: EDDIE MULHOLLAND/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: EDDIE MULHOLLAND/AFP/Getty Images)

Judging by the pictures, all participants had a good time.

REUTERS/John Sibley

REUTERS/John Sibley

(Photo credit: EDDIE MULHOLLAND/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: EDDIE MULHOLLAND/AFP/Getty Images)

Kensington Palace posted a video from the event, which shows Middleton determining just how waterproof the den was, and it is classic. Check it out!

“It’s very waterproof, isn’t it?” — The Duchess of Cambridge joins in with den building @UKScouting Gilwell Park pic.twitter.com/NWGtreqEbb

