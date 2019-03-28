Kliff Kingsbury Says It’s A Misconception That Josh Rosen Doesn’t Fit His System

Kliff Kingsbury wants us all to believe that Josh Rosen can fit in his system with the Arizona Cardinals.

There has been pretty much nonstop talk about the Cardinals taking quarterback Kyler Murray with the first overall pick. If that happens, Rosen will obviously be shipped out of town. Now, Kingsbury would like us all to actually think that the former UCLA quarterback can run the high octane offense like Murray could. (RELATED: Kyler Murray Meets With The Arizona Cardinals)

The Cardinals coach told the media the following Wednesday, according to ProFootballTalk:

People have said a lot of things that are misconceptions, if you will. But Josh is a tremendous player, I’ve always thought, watching him at UCLA. He played his best football in a spread system, some similarities to what we do. He’s a tremendous thinker, very cerebral, can throw it with anybody, and we take a lot of pride in building a system around a quarterback. For someone to say he doesn’t fit our system, it doesn’t make sense.

Here’s a live look at the reaction of everybody around the country when we try to envision Rosen running the same schemes as Murray.

This is laughable. Downright laughable, everybody. I’m not saying the Cardinals couldn’t scheme up something for Rosen. They obviously could.

He’s a talented player, but he’s not Kyler Murray. The two of them aren’t even close to the same. The Oklahoma Heisman winner is lightning fast and makes plays with his feet. (RELATED: Kyler Murray Measures In At Over 5’10” At The Combine)

Both have big arms, but the comparisons are pretty much over there.

I’ll be shocked if the Cardinals don’t take Murray first overall. I’ll be absolutely stunned. He’s the exact kind of player that Kingsbury wants.

He has all the skills, he can make all the throws and he can run with the best of them.

As much as Kingsbury might want to tamp down all the hype to give Rosen some hope, anybody with a brain knows what’s going on.

