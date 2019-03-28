Michigan Substitute Teacher Accidentally Shows Middle Schoolers Porn

A Michigan substitute teacher showed a room full of middle schoolers a pornography video for at least 30 seconds before the teacher was able to turn it off.

The unidentified teacher at O.L. Smith Middle School in Dearborn was attempting to play footage about the Lewis and Clark expedition to the seventh grade class on March 13 when porn played instead, according to Fox2.

“This event was a very unfortunate and rare occurrence. Our district has a very powerful and proven filtering software to prevent this type of event from happening. Each day thousands of students log on to the internet throughout the district without incident,” the principal, Zeina Jebril, wrote in a letter to parents. (RELATED: Porn And Video Games Are Killing Relationships, Says Study)

Jebril said there was an ongoing investigation to find out what exactly happened and to make sure it never happened again.

David Mustonen, a spokesperson for the school, said the sub was unaware the video was there and blamed the video being shown on a technological glitch.

“In this particular instance, it appears that there was some type of loophole. One time too many, but very isolated,” Mustonen said told Fox2.

The whole incident seems to have been unintentional, yet the substitute teacher will not be allowed to teach at the school again because they haven’t been able to find where the video came from.