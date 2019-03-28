New England Patriots Release Emotional Video Of Rob Gronkowski Celebrating His Career

The New England Patriots dropped an awesome video of Rob Gronkowski late Wednesday afternoon.

The former star tight end hung up his cleats Sunday and called it quits on his NFL career. Three Super Bowl rings later, he decided he’s had enough of football.

The Pats released a video recapping his career, and it might bring a tear to the eyes of the team’s faithful fans. (RELATED: Twitter Reacts To Rob Gronkowski Retiring From The NFL)

Give it a watch below.

All the feels. There were a lot of special moments over the last nine years, and we enjoyed every single one of them. Thank you, Gronk. pic.twitter.com/GHzbhAOt2t — New England Patriots (@Patriots) March 27, 2019

It really is incredible just what kind of career Gronk had during his nine seasons with the Patriots. When he was healthy, he was borderline unstoppable.

The former Arizona Wildcats star tore up defenses like it was no big deal at all.

The main question now is what will he do in retirement. It seems to me like he’s bound for the entertainment industry, and I can’t blame him.

The man is an electric factory on and off of the field. Going into television or film seems like the most obvious choice.

No matter what he does, he’s going to have millions of Patriots fans behind him with plenty of support.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter