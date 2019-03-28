Report: A Rumored Nickname By Royal Staff For Meghan Markle Has Got Prince Harry ‘Angry’

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

A rumored nickname by the royal staff for Meghan Markle has reportedly got Prince Harry “angry” and after learning what the name is, it’s not hard to see why.

According to Express U.K. on Wednesday, the term being used to describe the expectant Duchess of Sussexx is “Me-Gain.”

“Being negative sells newspapers, at the end of the day,” Dick Arbiter, former palace press secretary shared. (RELATED: Celebrate Prince William’s Birthday With Unforgettable Shots Of Kate Middleton [SLIDESHOW])

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex depart after attending the christening of Prince Louis at the Chapel Royal, St James's Palace on July 09, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

[Prince] Harry “will be angry, he will be upset, he will want to keep his head down and he will want to protect Meghan,” he added. “He will want to get the baby born and present it to the world, and then really start afresh.”

The former palace aid continued while responding to rumors of the nickname for the former “Suits” actress, “He would be angry that something like this is coming out.”(RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

“You have got to remember, too…I mean, you were here for the wedding and you saw how the media were operating,” Arbiter explained. “They were putting Meghan and Harry right up on a pedestal. Since the end of summer in the autumn, they have been chipping away at those pedestals and really having a go.”

“Every one of them is guilty of having a go, at finding fault, and it’s very easy to find fault,” he added. “It’s very easy to be negative, very difficult to actually be positive for them.”

Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle during an official photocall to announce their engagement at The Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace on November 27, 2017 in London, England. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been a couple officially since November 2016 and are due to marry in Spring 2018. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Arbiter continued,”They are in a bit of limbo at the moment, they are sort of living at Kensington Palace, Frogmore Cottage is being overhauled and until such time they can settle in there. Their life is sort of a bit floaty at the moment, as I said a moment ago, in limbo.”

As previously reported, the royal couple will not be moving into the cottage on Windsor grounds as soon as they had hoped allowing them to get all settled before the arrival of their first child, due sometime this spring.

