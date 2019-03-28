Report: A Rumored Nickname By Royal Staff For Meghan Markle Has Got Prince Harry ‘Angry’

A rumored nickname by the royal staff for Meghan Markle has reportedly got Prince Harry “angry” and after learning what the name is, it’s not hard to see why.

According to Express U.K. on Wednesday, the term being used to describe the expectant Duchess of Sussexx is “Me-Gain.”

“Being negative sells newspapers, at the end of the day,” Dick Arbiter, former palace press secretary shared. (RELATED: Celebrate Prince William’s Birthday With Unforgettable Shots Of Kate Middleton [SLIDESHOW])

[Prince] Harry “will be angry, he will be upset, he will want to keep his head down and he will want to protect Meghan,” he added. “He will want to get the baby born and present it to the world, and then really start afresh.”

The former palace aid continued while responding to rumors of the nickname for the former “Suits” actress, “He would be angry that something like this is coming out.”(RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

“You have got to remember, too…I mean, you were here for the wedding and you saw how the media were operating,” Arbiter explained. “They were putting Meghan and Harry right up on a pedestal. Since the end of summer in the autumn, they have been chipping away at those pedestals and really having a go.”

“Every one of them is guilty of having a go, at finding fault, and it’s very easy to find fault,” he added. “It’s very easy to be negative, very difficult to actually be positive for them.”

Arbiter continued,”They are in a bit of limbo at the moment, they are sort of living at Kensington Palace, Frogmore Cottage is being overhauled and until such time they can settle in there. Their life is sort of a bit floaty at the moment, as I said a moment ago, in limbo.”

As previously reported, the royal couple will not be moving into the cottage on Windsor grounds as soon as they had hoped allowing them to get all settled before the arrival of their first child, due sometime this spring.