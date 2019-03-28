NYC Councilman Faces Backlash After Tweeting ‘Palestine Does Not Exist’

A protest took place Thursday outside the home of Democratic New York City Councilman Kalman Yeger following tweets he made critical of Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar and Palestine.

The conflict began when Yeger quoted tweeted Omar, who sent a tweet arguing that Israeli Prime Minister focused on her in a speech that he gave earlier this week at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) conference.

Yeger commented, “Palestine does not exist. There, I said it again. Also, Congresswoman Omar is an antisemite. Said that too. Thanks for following me,” in response to Omar’s tweet.

This comment received backlash.

“Brooklyn is home to one of largest Palestinian communities. It’s irresponsible & dangerous to engage in this blatant bigotry. I’m Palestinian, I exist & so does my community,” left-wing activist Linda Sarsour said. “Yeger needs to be removed from the Immigration Committee & apologize publicly to Palestinian New Yorkers.”

Sarsour’s co-leaders at the Women’s March, Tamika Mallory and Sophie Ellman-Golan, backed her up on social media. (RELATED: Planned Parenthood ‘Proud’ To Stand With Women’s March Amid Anti-Semitism Controversy)

City Council Speaker Corey Johnson called Yeger’s comments “dehumanizing” and said that he was “uncomfortable” with him keeping his seat on the Committee on Immigration, according to the Brooklyn Daily Eagle.

Pro-Palestine groups, including Bay Ridge for Social Justice, Jewish Voice for Peace, New York Progressive Action Network and NYC Democratic Socialists of America, organized a protest outside of Yeger’s private residence Thursday night.

Counter-protesters showed up to demonstrate their support for Yeger.

