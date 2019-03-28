Paris Jackson’s Reported Suicide Attempt Was Just A Result Of Wild Partying, Friends Say

Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris Jackson’s reported suicide attempt was apparently just a mishap involving scissors and an “out of control” night of partying.

The 21-year-old actress made headlines earlier this month after reports surfaced that she had been rushed to the hospital after reportedly cutting her wrists.

But now, sources close to Jackson claim the 20-year-old accidentally cut herself with a pair of kitchen scissors while inebriated, per The Daily Mail Thursday. (RELATED: Paris Jackson Calls Out Paparazzi Over Comparison To Her Dad: ‘Does No One Remember’ The Disguises)

“Paris was partying really hard that night — but that’s nothing unusual for her,” one source close to her shared. “It turned into a pretty crazy night, and she had been acting a little out of control. But she says she accidentally cut her arm with kitchen scissors and it wasn’t a suicide attempt.”

“Her friends tried to help but they couldn’t stop the blood so they called 911,” the source added. (RELATED: Paris Jackson Hits Back At Claims Of ‘Creepy’ Edited Photo Of Her Dad [PHOTOS])

She reportedly continued “acting wildly” at the hospital, which is when doctors offered to keep her there for a few days, but her friends stepped in and said they would take her to rehab.

They “intervened and promised to get her into rehab so she was released,” per the insider. But Jackson “believes she is fine” and “doesn’t think she needs rehab and now [that] she’s 21 it’s her decision whether to go or not.”

“Nobody in her inner circle is worried that she is suicidal — they all think this is typical Paris just partying a little too hard,” the insider added. “They were concerned when they saw the blood everywhere because she has had issues in the past but they now believe her that it wasn’t a suicide attempt.”

The source continued, “Of course, she is upset about the allegations against her dad and everyone being up in her business, but [she’s] not suicidal. Some of her friends would like to see her go to rehab because they think the whole incident was a cry for help and they just want her to get any help she might need. But they are confident that she’ll be okay.”

As previously reported, sources claim that Jackson has not been doing well since the documentary “Leaving Neverland” came out, which details allegations of child abuse leveled at her father.