Rahm Emanuel Says Chicago Will Bill Smollett For ‘Hate Crime’ Investigation

Democratic Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel continues to demonstrate how furious he is over the fallout from disgraced “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett’s alleged hate crime hoax.

Emanuel said Thursday that the city will attempt to bill Smollett for the cost of the investigation. Emanuel made the comments on WGN Radio in Chicago, according to CNN reporter Josh Campbell. (RELATED: Here Are All The Politicians That Rushed To Judgement On The Smollett ‘Hate Crime’)

The mayor told the radio hosts that the $10,000 bond Smollett forfeited after charges were dropped against him “doesn’t even come close to what the city spent in resources.”

Emanuel has spent the week ripping prosecutors’ decision to drop the charges against Smollett, saying that it sends a bad message about the justice system. (RELATED: Chicago Mayor Says Charges Against Smollett Were Dropped ‘Because He’s An Actor)

“They said, in fact, the police did a good job and the evidence holds up and he actually did commit the hoax. They’re saying $10,000 and two days of community service is good enough,” Emanuel told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on Tuesday. “I don’t believe, not only is it not good enough — especially when he’s walking around thinking he’s innocent.”

Smollett has maintained his innocence throughout the entire process.

