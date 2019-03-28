Save $100 And Support Breast Cancer Awareness With These Amazon Choice Tool Boxes On Sale Now

How updated is your toolbox at home? Often without use, these tools can rust and lose their best value. An up-to-date toolbox is crucial. You never know when you’re going to need to fix something. As much as I’d like to call up my dad every time something broke, I know I’d be better off googling how to fix what’s broken. Yet, google often will tell me to use a certain tool I don’t have.

This toolkit is over $100 off for a limited time. Talk about a deal!

The Crescent CTK170CMP2 Mechanics Tool Set has 170 pieces and is on deep discount right now. The full size kit lists at $206.13, but you can get it right now for $104.62. That’s almost 50% off! This tool kit contains carefully selected assortment of hand tools needed for most industrial, mechanical, and consumer applications. The set includes a plethora of drive tools, including ¼”, 3/8” and ½”. These tools also meet the new ANSI and ASME specifications. The entire kit comes in a durable, transportable, sturdy case. The 170-pieces are contained and can be stored anywhere.

It’s a great buy, for anyone!

Maybe you’re looking for a more versatile tool kit. The Apollo Tools DT0773N1 Household Tool Kit has 135 pieces, including a hammer, measuring tape, scissors, pliers, and a hand power drill with removable heads. This is the perfect gift for someone starting off in a new apartment or home. It is currently 50% off, down to $29.99. Even though this set is pink, anyone can use them. The pink represents how a dollar of the purchase gets donated to breast cancer research. This kit is practical and for a good cause. Buy yours or gift it today.

At half off this Apollo Tools DT0773N1 Household Tool Kit, Pink, 135-Piece is a steal

