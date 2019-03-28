The Slow Suicide Of The Liberal Media Continues

Today’s show gets into the left’s unwillingness to accept the reality that President Donald Trump did not collude with Russia to steal the 2016 election and did not obstruct justice. Liberal cable news channels are hemorrhaging viewers, but they’re sticking to their denials of reality. Also, there was the loveliest town hall on CNN, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez isn’t happy (again), and former FBI head James Comey is upset. They’re all crazy.

Listen to the show:

Ratings for CNN and MSNBC have cratered as their audiences realize they’d been lied to for two years. Will they come back? Did they walk away out of disgust or because they don’t want to hear the truth? Probably a little bit of both. We discuss.

Sen. Cory Booker had a CNN town hall Wednesday night with host Don Lemon that was lovely. Booker told a woman on Medicare who said she couldn’t afford her treatments that the solution to her problem was Medicare for All. Somehow the solution to her problem is keeping her in the same situation she’s currently unable to survive in. We have the audio and analysis.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is upset Republicans are pointing out how her “Green New Deal” will harm the people she claims to care the most about: the poor. She went off on a rant about it and, as usual, made a fool of herself.

Former FBI Director James Comey has become a ‘Mueller Truther’ who will not accept that the president did not commit crimes to win the election. Mr. Law and Order thinks firing him was obstruction of justice, even though any president can fire any FBI director for any reason they want.

We get into it all.

